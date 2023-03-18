 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign linebacker Malik Reed

  
Published March 18, 2023
Free agent linebacker Malik Reed will move to Miami.

Reed agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins today, his agent announced.

The 26-year-old Reed originally signed with the Broncos in 2019 as an undrafted rookie. He played three years in Denver before he was traded to Pittsburgh just before the start of last season. In Reed’s best season in 2020, he had eight sacks.

In four NFL seasons, Reed has played in 59 games with 36 starts.