Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
Where Clowney could continue his career

Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
Where Clowney could continue his career

Dolphins sign LS Joe Cardona

  
Published May 9, 2025 03:55 PM

The Dolphins signed long snapper Joe Cardona, the team announced Friday.

The Patriots released Cardona last month after 10 seasons and 160 career games.

He has recorded 13 special teams tackles and one forced fumble in his long career.

Cardona also has played 13 postseason games and won Super Bowls LI and LIII with the Patriots.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by New England in the 2015 draft. Cardona played collegiately at Navy (2011-14), appearing in 51 games in four seasons. He was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve.

The Patriots drafted long snapper Julian Ashby in the seventh round of the 2025 draft.