Dolphins sign QB Brett Gabbert

The Dolphins have a new quarterback with a familiar last name on their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of undrafted rookie Brett Gabbert on Thursday. Gabbert played at Miami of Ohio and is the younger brother of 2011 first-round pick Blaine Gabbert.

Linebacker William Bradley-King was waived in a corresponding move. Bradley-King spent last season on the practice squad and appeared in four games for Washington earlier in his career.

Gabbert started his first game as a true freshman made 53 starts during his time playing for the other Miami. He was 217-of-379 for 2,291 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions during the 2024 season.

Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, and seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers are the other quarterbacks on the Dolphins’ roster.