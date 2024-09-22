 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign QB Tim Boyle to active roster

  
Published September 21, 2024 09:45 PM

With Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovaila on injured reserve following his most recent concussion, the Dolphins have added their second new quarterback to the 53-man roster.

Just days after signing Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore practice squad, the Dolphins have elevated Tim Boyle from their own practice squad.

The move gives the Dolphins three quarterbacks on the active roster. By rule, one of them can dress as the emergency third quarterback for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

The only question at this point is whether Huntley or Boyle will be the backup, with the other being the third quarterback. Skylar Thompson is the starter during Tua’s absence.

To create the roster spot for Boyle, the Dolphins placed receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve. They also elevated receivers Dee Eskridge and Erik Ezukanma from the practice squad.