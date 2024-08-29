 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign Robbie Chosen, Tim Boyle to practice squad

  
August 29, 2024

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen didn’t make the 49ers and his next bid to get into the lineup will come in more familiar surroundings.

The Dolphins announced that they signed Chosen to their practice squad on Thursday. Chosen caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown while appearing in nine games for the Dolphins last season.

Former Seahawks wideout Dee Eskridge joined Chosen in signing on Thursday. The two newcomers join Erik Ezukanma as options to supplement Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington, and Grant DuBose at receiver.

The Dolphins also signed quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad. Boyle started two games for the Jets last year, including a 34-13 loss to the Dolphins on Black Friday.

Defensive tackle Naquan Jones will join the practice squad as well. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. was the only player dropped from the auxiliary roster.