 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingsravens_230803.jpg
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
nbc_pk_newkidintownravens_230803.jpg
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
nbc_pk_lamarintv_230803.jpg
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: Kenny Pickett
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Dr. Diandra: Passing problems make qualifying more important — but only at some tracks

Top Clips

nbc_pk_3thingsravens_230803.jpg
King’s key takeaways from Ravens’ training camp
nbc_pk_newkidintownravens_230803.jpg
King: Flowers ‘most impressive’ rookie in camp
nbc_pk_lamarintv_230803.jpg
Jackson: New Ravens offense looking ‘explosive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins sign S Myles Dorn, LB Mike Rose

  
Published August 3, 2023 09:45 AM

The Dolphins welcomed two new players to their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose. The Dolphins opened a pair of roster spots by waiving punter Michael Turk and safety Bennett Williams on Wednesday.

Dorn appeared in 14 games for the Vikings over the last two seasons. He recorded five tackles in those appearances and spent time with the Panthers this offseason.

Rose signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year, but did not make the team. He had 35 tackles while playing for St. Louis in the XFL earlier this year.