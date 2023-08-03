Dolphins sign S Myles Dorn, LB Mike Rose

The Dolphins welcomed two new players to their 90-man roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose. The Dolphins opened a pair of roster spots by waiving punter Michael Turk and safety Bennett Williams on Wednesday.

Dorn appeared in 14 games for the Vikings over the last two seasons. He recorded five tackles in those appearances and spent time with the Panthers this offseason.

Rose signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year, but did not make the team. He had 35 tackles while playing for St. Louis in the XFL earlier this year.