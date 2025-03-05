 Skip navigation
Dolphins tender LB Cameron Goode, T Kion Smith

  
Published March 5, 2025 01:18 PM

The Dolphins took care of some roster housekeeping on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have tendered linebacker Cameron Goode and tackle Kion Smith as exclusive rights free agents. Neither player can negotiate with the tender in place, so they’re both likely to be in Miami when the team resumes work.

Goode played in 17 games as a rookie and made six tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams. A knee injury forced him to miss most of the 2024 season, but he did return to make one tackle in three appearances.

A knee injury also features into Smith’s NFL story. He tore his ACL last year and missed the season, but did play in nine 2023 games.

Wide receiver Grant DuBose is the team’s third exclusive rights free agent. He will become an unrestricted free agent if he’s not tendered by the start of the new league year.