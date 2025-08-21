 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250821.jpg
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins to play starters in final preseason game

  
Published August 21, 2025 10:01 AM

The Dolphins will give their starters a little more game action before the preseason is over.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Thursday press conference that the team plans to play their first-stringers in Saturday night’s game against the Jaguars. The duration of their time on the field has not been determined at this point.

The two teams are going to have a joint practice on Thursday and McDaniel said that he will meet with the team’s coaches to come up with a plan for playing time after that session.

Once the Dolphins wrap up their game with Jacksonville, they’ll turn their attention to making their final cuts and then move on to preparing for Daniel Jones and the Colts in Week, 1.