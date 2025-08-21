Dolphins to play starters in final preseason game

The Dolphins will give their starters a little more game action before the preseason is over.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Thursday press conference that the team plans to play their first-stringers in Saturday night’s game against the Jaguars. The duration of their time on the field has not been determined at this point.

The two teams are going to have a joint practice on Thursday and McDaniel said that he will meet with the team’s coaches to come up with a plan for playing time after that session.

Once the Dolphins wrap up their game with Jacksonville, they’ll turn their attention to making their final cuts and then move on to preparing for Daniel Jones and the Colts in Week, 1.