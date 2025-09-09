Dolphins to sign Cole Strange off Browns practice squad

Offensive lineman Cole Strange is headed back to the AFC East.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Strange is signing with the Dolphins’ 53-man roster off the Browns’ practice squad.

Strange, 27, was waived by the Patriots at the end of August during roster cuts. The 2022 first-round pick started all 17 games as a rookie before suffering a torn patellar tendon 10 games into his second year. He was able to return from the season-ending injury late in 2024, playing three games with two starts.

He joined Cleveland’s practice squad after New England let him go.

With the Dolphins dealing with some injuries along their offensive line, Strange will provide some depth.