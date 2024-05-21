Dolphins will have joint practices with all three preseason opponents

The Dolphins are planning a busy summer with joint practices.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed today that the Dolphins have scheduled joint practices with all three of their preseason opponents.

McDaniel said the Dolphins will have two practices with the Falcons, one with the Commanders and one with the Buccaneers.

Most teams schedule at least one joint practice with a preseason opponent, typically a couple days before the preseason game. Few teams do joint practices with all of their preseason opponents, but McDaniel wants to see his team get plenty of work against other teams in August.