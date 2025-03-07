 Skip navigation
Dolphins will not tender Quinton Bell

  
March 7, 2025

Miami linebacker Quinton Bell played all 17 games last season, but the Dolphins are ready to let him leave in free agency this year.

The Dolphins will not tender Bell as a restricted free agent, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That means Bell becomes an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Bell earned rave reviews in training camp last year and earned a spot on the active roster, and then he played in every game, mostly on special teams but also getting three starts on defense. Ordinarily, that would be enough to stick around with a restricted free agent tender offer, but the Dolphins have decided to let him test free agency.

The 28-year-old Bell originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round raft pick of the Raiders out of Prairie View A&M in 2019. He has also spent time with the Buccaneers, Falcons and Eagles.