Dolphins WR Daewood Davis out of hospital, in concussion protocol

Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a hospital in Jacksonville after being injured and transported there on Saturday night.

The game between the Dolphins and Jaguars was called off after Davis took a hit to the head and was taken off the field on a spinal board. The Dolphins announced that Davis had movement in all extremities on Saturday night and said on Sunday that Davis has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol.

“He’s doing better than last night in terms of strength and stuff,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “Like I said last night, there were certain things that we were worried about that were avoided. . . . There’s certainly a lot of guys that are very, very, very happy and relieved to see him.”

McDaniel also said that safety Elijah Campbell avoided an ACL tear, but still suffered a “substantial injury” that will keep him out into the regular season.