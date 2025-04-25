 Skip navigation
Donald Trump takes issue with Shedeur Sanders not being drafted last night

  
Published April 25, 2025 05:45 PM

During his first term, President Donald Trump periodically poked and prodded pro football over topics from health and safety to the national anthem. During his second term, he has voiced strenuous objection, so far, only to the so-called dynamic kickoff.

He has now chimed in on the biggest current NFL story — the failure of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to be drafted on Thursday night.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump posted on his social-media platform. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Obviously, plenty of teams didn’t, and don’t, need a quarterback in round one. Those who do obviously didn’t take him.

Will the President’s opinions impact a team’s decision on Shedeur tonight? It shouldn’t, one way or the other. However, at a time when many seem to be tiptoeing on eggshells in the hopes of not landing in the crosshairs of an executive order, maybe this will be enough to tip the scales.