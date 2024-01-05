Doug Pederson: I expect Trevor Lawrence to be questionable for Sunday

At this point, it’s unclear whether or not quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be able to start for the Jaguars in the Week 18 matchup against the Titans.

There might not be any clarity until 90 minutes before kickoff.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said in his Friday press conference that Lawrence is progressing well through his right shoulder injury and is expected to be questionable for the contest. Pederson noted Lawrence’s availability could be a game-time decision, with today and tomorrow being significant to see how the QB handles the work.

“Yeah, not only the work but just the timing of the throwing and just getting through the game plan today — because there’s not a ton of reps on a Friday and we’ve kind of condensed everything,” Pederson said. “He’s been plugged in and engaged all week mentally. And so now, it’s just the physical part.”

Lawrence has been doing a lot of work on the side with trainers, so Pederson will get a better look at the signal-caller on Friday.

“I haven’t limited him,” Pederson said. “Today for me will be probably the first time to see him throw harder than what he did yesterday or the day before.”

Given that it’s an injury to Lawrence’s throwing shoulder, Pederson could elect to play backup C.J. Beathard even if Lawrence is medically cleared. But the head coach said that won’t be the case.

“No. If he’s good to go, he’s good to go,” Pederson said. “We’ll just be — I don’t want to say cautious. But he’ll just have to know that — listen, he’ll try to do everything he can to protect himself. But at the same time, if he’s out there, he’s rolling and we’ll go play.”

Lawrence missed the first game of his career last week as the Jaguars defeated the Panthers. Beathard completed 17-of-24 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns and no picks in the contest. He also rushed three times for 24 yards.

In 15 games this season, Lawrence has completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 3,736 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.