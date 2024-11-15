Doug Pederson: Jaguars don’t feel defeated even as the results aren’t what we want

The Jaguars are 2-8 this year after losing five of their last six games last year. That makes them 3-13 in their last 16 games. But coach Doug Pederson says they’re not down on themselves.

Speaking this morning ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions, Pederson said he’s proud of the way his players are keeping their chins up and continuing to work.

“That’s a tough thing in the sports world today, in general across all sporting events and sports teams, teams that go through slumps and defeats and things like that, sometimes it is hard. They feel defeated,” he said. “As a player I’ve been on teams where once it goes sour it continues to go that way and it’s like, ‘Let’s get ready for the offseason.’ But I’ll tell you what, you don’t see that with this team. And I think it’s a credit to the leadership of this group. They’re pulling the young guys along and you’re seeing better practices, better performances, studying the game plan, you’re seeing all that kind of stuff still today, which is a credit. Just a big-time credit to the guys in the locker room. You have to have that. In order to pull yourself out of this, you have to have that type of leadership and a close group, even when you’re not getting the results you want.”

The Jaguars are 14-point underdogs on Sunday against the Lions, the biggest point spread in the NFL this season. It’s not getting any easier, and Pederson’s seat isn’t getting any cooler.