Lions favored by 14 over Jaguars, biggest point spread of this NFL season

Sunday’s game in Detroit could get ugly for the road team.

The Lions are 14-point favorites over the Jaguars on Sunday, which is the biggest point spread the NFL has seen this year. The Lions lead the NFL with an average margin of victory of 12.6 points per game this season, while the Jaguars are getting outscored by 6.2 yards per game, and the Jaguars will be starting their second-string quarterback, Mac Jones. So it’s no surprise that Detroit is a heavy favorite.

The Lions were also the second-biggest favorites of this NFL season when they were -11.5 against the Titans in Week Eight. The Lions covered that spread easily, winning 52-14.

Detroit has only been an underdog once this season, by one point in Week Seven at Minnesota. The Lions have been a good bet this season, going 7-2 against the spread, and against a team like the Jaguars, it’s hard to find a point spread that will get anyone to take the points and bet on the underdog.