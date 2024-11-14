 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_packersbearsv2_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Bears
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_cowboyssunglare_241114.jpg
Garrett recalls struggle of Cowboys’ stadium glare

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_packersbearsv2_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Packers vs. Bears
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_cowboyssunglare_241114.jpg
Garrett recalls struggle of Cowboys’ stadium glare

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions favored by 14 over Jaguars, biggest point spread of this NFL season

  
Published November 14, 2024 01:00 PM

Sunday’s game in Detroit could get ugly for the road team.

The Lions are 14-point favorites over the Jaguars on Sunday, which is the biggest point spread the NFL has seen this year. The Lions lead the NFL with an average margin of victory of 12.6 points per game this season, while the Jaguars are getting outscored by 6.2 yards per game, and the Jaguars will be starting their second-string quarterback, Mac Jones. So it’s no surprise that Detroit is a heavy favorite.

The Lions were also the second-biggest favorites of this NFL season when they were -11.5 against the Titans in Week Eight. The Lions covered that spread easily, winning 52-14.

Detroit has only been an underdog once this season, by one point in Week Seven at Minnesota. The Lions have been a good bet this season, going 7-2 against the spread, and against a team like the Jaguars, it’s hard to find a point spread that will get anyone to take the points and bet on the underdog.