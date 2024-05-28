 Skip navigation
Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong
Queen says he took less money to play for Steelers
Ranking Titans WRs, Eagles secondary

Jason Kelce believes NFL got Deflategate wrong
Queen says he took less money to play for Steelers
Ranking Titans WRs, Eagles secondary

Doug Pederson on Mac Jones: A change of scenery is sometimes good for players

  
Published May 28, 2024 10:06 AM

After spending his first three seasons with the Patriots, quarterback Mac Jones was traded to the Jaguars in March.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Jones was sent to Jacksonville in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Now that he’s well-positioned to be Trevor Lawrence’s backup in 2024, Jones has made a positive impression on head coach Doug Pederson.

“He’s the ultimate pro,” Pederson said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s done a great job since he’s been here, spending time studying the offense, getting caught up in the offense. ... I liked him coming out of college when looking at quarterbacks back then. We’re excited to have him. It gives us a great room with he and C.J. [Beathard] as kind of competing in that role. And he’s done a nice job.

“He throws a really nice ball. He’s smart. He’s eccentric — he can be a little quirky at times. You see him out there on the field doing some different things. But that’s the joy and the fun, I think, that he wanted to get back to a little bit. He’s done a great job for us.”

Jones grew up in Jacksonville before heading to Alabama or his college ball. Pederson said that comfort level in the environment could help Jones develop as a player.

“I think a change of scenery sometimes is good for players, for coaches,” Pederson said. “For him to get back here around family and friends has been good for him. I think he’s embraced it since he’s been here.”

Jones completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 11 games last season. He compiled an 18-24 record in three seasons with New England, completing 66 percent of his throws for 8,918 yards with 46 TDs and 36 picks.