Drake London: I kind of lost myself with post-TD celebration on Monday

Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s post-touchdown celebration late in Monday night’s win over the Eagles drew both a penalty flag and criticism for acting out firing a gun.

The penalty flag became easier for the Falcons to swallow when Younghoe Koo made a 48-yard extra point to put the Falcons up 22-21 and London addressed criticism for the content of the celebration on Wednesday.

“It’s a trend around football right now to do that type of celebration,” London said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. “It was my first Monday Night Football game. I kind of lost myself in there. I wasn’t happy with the position I put my team in. . . . There’s a lot of stuff going around in the world with gun violence that I don’t think I should have displayed there. So, I’m not too happy with it and probably won’t see that again from me.”

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he’s confident that London won’t make the same mistake again and London’s contrition suggests the coach has good reason to feel that way.