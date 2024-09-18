Raheem Morris: Drake London didn’t mean to break celebration rule, apologized immediately

After scoring the game-tying touchdown on Monday night, Falcons wide receiver Drake London made the game-winning extra point more difficult by committing a 15-yard celebration penalty. But Falcons coach Raheem Morris is coming to London’s defense.

London was flagged because his celebration appeared to mimic shooting a gun, which is against NFL rules. Morris said that in real time he didn’t see what London did but is confident London meant no harm and won’t do it again.

“Initially I didn’t see it,” Morris said. “I guess it was the use of a weapon, how people interpreted that as a penalty. Drake is a great kid. His intent was not as a use of a weapon. He probably was shooting t-shirts into the stands, to be honest with you, because he’s just that kind of a guy. He was excited. He got excited. He’s one of those guys that plays with great energy. He immediately apologized on sight before I got a chance to correct him.”

Although Morris’s claim that London was actually shooting a t-shirt cannon may sound like an implausible excuse, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made it a moot point by hitting the 48-yard extra point. The penalty didn’t hurt the Falcons, and Morris is confident London knows the rule now.