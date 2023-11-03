Drake London ruled out for Week Nine

The Falcons will be missing a key part of their offense for quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first start of the season.

Wide receiver Drake London has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Vikings. London injured his groin in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and did not practice at all this week.

Heinicke, who is replacing Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup, will have Van Jefferson, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and KhaDarel Hodge available at wide receiver.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and fullback Keith Smith (concussion) have also been ruled out for this weekend. No other players on the 53-man roster received injury designations.