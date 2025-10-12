 Skip navigation
Drake Maye already has a chance to break a Tom Brady record

  
Published October 12, 2025 09:29 AM

Patriots fans love the Drake. Tom Brady may soon hate the Drake.

Not really, but Maye in his second year with the Patriots can do on Sunday something Brady never did in 20.

It’s a very narrow combination of statistical achievements, but it’s still worth mentioning. Maye has gone four straight games with 200 or more passing yards and a completion percentage of 70 percent or more. Via NBC Sports research, that ties Brady for the longest streak in franchise history.

Brady did it in 2007 and again in 2017. Both times, he won the NFL MVP award. Both times, the Patriots went to the Super Bowl.

While Maye’s current four-game streak — and possibly five-game record today at the Saints — has no relevance to team success in 2025, Maye and the Patriots are turning the page on the post-Brady, late-Belichick funk and morphing into contenders.