Drake Maye could be the Patriots’ only 2024 draft pick to make their 2025 53-man roster

The Patriots’ 2024 draft brought them their starting quarterback. It didn’t bring much else.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN, quarterback Drake Maye might be the only Patriots draft pick from 2024 to make their 2025 53-man roster.

Second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk is expected to go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Third-round pick Caedan Wallace and fourth-round picks Layden Robinson and Javon Baker are all on the roster bubble and may not survive Tuesday’s cuts. Sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial Jr. is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, and the other sixth-round pick,Joe Milton III, was traded to the Cowboys. Seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell was waived last week.

If the Patriots are going to rebuild their roster, they’re going to need to draft a lot better. But if Maye turns out to be their franchise quarterback for years to come, the 2024 draft may still prove to be a positive in New England.