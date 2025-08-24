 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye could be the Patriots’ only 2024 draft pick to make their 2025 53-man roster

  
Published August 24, 2025 01:41 PM

The Patriots’ 2024 draft brought them their starting quarterback. It didn’t bring much else.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN, quarterback Drake Maye might be the only Patriots draft pick from 2024 to make their 2025 53-man roster.

Second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk is expected to go on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Third-round pick Caedan Wallace and fourth-round picks Layden Robinson and Javon Baker are all on the roster bubble and may not survive Tuesday’s cuts. Sixth-round pick Marcellas Dial Jr. is on injured reserve with a torn ACL, and the other sixth-round pick,Joe Milton III, was traded to the Cowboys. Seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell was waived last week.

If the Patriots are going to rebuild their roster, they’re going to need to draft a lot better. But if Maye turns out to be their franchise quarterback for years to come, the 2024 draft may still prove to be a positive in New England.