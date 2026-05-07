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Drake Maye has had “no problems at all” with shoulder since Super Bowl LX

  
Published May 7, 2026 09:43 AM

After falling to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye revealed that he’d received a painkilling injection in his right shoulder before the game.

New England had characterized Maye’s shoulder as a non-issue leading up to the final game of the postseason. But Maye getting an injection inherently put that into question.

Maye, however, did not need surgery and noted this week that he hasn’t had any further issues with his shoulder.

“Nothing, nothing, no problems at all,” Maye told the Associated Press, adding he’s doing “great.”

Maye finished second in AP MVP voting after completing a league-leading 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 113.5 passer rating was also No. 1 in the league.

In the postseason, Maye completed 58.3 percent of his throws for 828 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.