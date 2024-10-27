Drake Maye ruled out, Jets lead Patriots 13-7 at halftime

Sunday’s game against the Jets got off to a great start for the Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye, but things went less well over the last 20 minutes of the first half.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes after Maye staked the Patriots to a 7-0 lead with his first NFL touchdown run and the Jets lead 13-7 at the halfway point in New England.

Maye’s running staked the Pats to a lead, but the downside came on the next Patriots possession. Maye was hit in the head while scrambling for a first down early in the second quarter and he was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury. The Jets pulled ahead on their next possession and it will be up to Jacoby Brissett to try to pull off a comeback at home because Maye has been ruled out.

Rodgers was 8-of-13 for 77 yards and the Jets ran for 70 yards, but their offensive efforts were hampered early by issues lining up and getting the snap off in time. They burned all three timeouts in the first quarter and could have used them to get one more possession before the break.

The Jets will get the ball coming out of the break and they’ll hope for a smoother operation once they’re back on the field.