 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dre Greenlaw: Achilles recovery a “long, slow process”

  
Published May 9, 2024 01:41 PM

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl and there’s no timetable in place at this point for when he’ll be back in the lineup.

Greenlaw told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com that he will be back “when I feel like I can go out there and I really contribute and bring everything I got” and that he doesn’t know at this point if that will mean missing “two, three, five, six, eight or 10" games at the start of the year. He said he is “just going to play like it’s the Super Bowl every game” once he does get the green light to return and shared how he’s approaching the process of getting to that point.

“It’s a long, slow process that you just kind of gotta be ready for every day to wake up and attack whatever it is that I’m trying to work on,” Greenlaw said. “And for me, that’s, right now, just the strength and the mobility, just trying to get good range of motion in it. But also, just making sure I’m getting the strength while I’m getting that range of motion, too, because, you don’t want to get all just range of motion in it and with no strength and all that kind of stuff. So just trying to get better, get stronger and all that good stuff.”

The 49ers signed De’Vondre Campbell this offseason to give them another experienced option alongside Fred Warner as they wait for Greenlaw to get the go ahead to resume his role in their defense.