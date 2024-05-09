Dre Greenlaw: Achilles recovery a “long, slow process”

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl and there’s no timetable in place at this point for when he’ll be back in the lineup.

Greenlaw told Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com that he will be back “when I feel like I can go out there and I really contribute and bring everything I got” and that he doesn’t know at this point if that will mean missing “two, three, five, six, eight or 10" games at the start of the year. He said he is “just going to play like it’s the Super Bowl every game” once he does get the green light to return and shared how he’s approaching the process of getting to that point.

“It’s a long, slow process that you just kind of gotta be ready for every day to wake up and attack whatever it is that I’m trying to work on,” Greenlaw said. “And for me, that’s, right now, just the strength and the mobility, just trying to get good range of motion in it. But also, just making sure I’m getting the strength while I’m getting that range of motion, too, because, you don’t want to get all just range of motion in it and with no strength and all that kind of stuff. So just trying to get better, get stronger and all that good stuff.”

The 49ers signed De’Vondre Campbell this offseason to give them another experienced option alongside Fred Warner as they wait for Greenlaw to get the go ahead to resume his role in their defense.