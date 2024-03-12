Drew Lock agrees to sign with Giants

Daniel Jones is set to have some new company in the Giants quarterback room as he makes his way back from a torn ACL.

NFL Media reports that Drew Lock has agreed to sign with the team once the new league year is underway. Other reports indicate it is a one-year, $5 million deal.

Lock spent the last two seasons backing up Geno Smith in Seattle and he made a pair of starts when Smith was injured during the 2023 regular season. Lock made 21 starts in three seasons with the Broncos before he was sent to the Seahawks as part of the Russell Wilson trade in 2022.

Jones said recently that his rehab is going well and the hope is that he will be able to go for training camp this summer. Lock gives them an experienced alternative to go with Tommy DeVito and we’ll find out next month if it signals the Giants avoiding a rookie quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

