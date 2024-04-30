 Skip navigation
Drew Petzing: Marvin Harrison Jr. will earn his role

  
Published April 30, 2024 07:48 PM

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the first non-quarterback drafted last week. No matter who had the fourth overall pick, that likely was going to be the case.

Harrison goes to the Cardinals, where he soon begins learning offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s offense and developing chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray.

“We’ve got to get out on the practice field and watch him move around and see what he does well, and make sure we’re trying to utilize the best of his abilities to operate our offense at a high level,” Petzing said Tuesday, via Jose Romero of the Arizona Republic. “I don’t think that’s going to change with him as with anyone else that walks into the building.”

Harrison caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns the past two seasons at Ohio State, but Petzing said Harrison will have to earn his role, whatever that role is, regardless how good his resume looks.

“In my opinion, he has to be like everyone else if he’s going to be the best version of himself,” Petzing said.” They way that he comes in and approaches his job, the way that he goes out there and practices, the way that he integrates himself into the team, if he’s going to be the best version of himself, I think those are the things he has to focus on. And that’s certainly what we’re going to emphasize.”

That all sounds good, but the Cardinals have no other real option as WR1, so it’s Harrison or bust.