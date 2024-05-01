 Skip navigation
DT T.J. Smith will try out with Lions in rookie minicamp

  
Published May 1, 2024 11:02 AM

Detroit will have at least one player with some NFL experience in its rookie minicamp.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, defensive tackle T.J. Smith will participate in Loins rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Smith, 27, has spent the last three seasons with Minnesota, mainly on the club’s practice squad. He has appeared in four games over the last three seasons, with two of them coming last year. He has registered 11 total tackles with one for loss.

Smith entered the league with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the season on the club’s practice squad.