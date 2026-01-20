Due to stadium renovations, the Jaguars will play before only 43,000 fans at home in 2026

The Jaguars’ recent home playoff loss to the Bills had an official attendance of 70,250. If the Jaguars host a playoff game next season, there will be far fewer fans present — and not because the team will have reverted to the days of tarps on the upper deck.

Via Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union, $1.4 billion in upgrades to EverBank Stadium will limit capacity in 2026 to 43,000 fans.

Only the lower bowl at the stadium will be open. And, as Smits explains it, the cabanas and the pool in the stadium likely will be closed for all of 2026, too.

The ongoing work will require the Jaguars to play elsewhere in 2027, with Orlando’s Camping World Stadium the likely (but not yet official) location.

And so the Jaguars won’t return to a complete home-field advantage until 2028, when the fully-renovated Everbank Stadium opens its doors.

Until the next time it’s renovated, that is.