nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
EA increases NIL payment for college football game from $600 to $1,500

  
Published March 18, 2025 04:04 PM

Last year, EA offered 11,000 players payment of $500 (plus a free copy of the game) for allowing their names, images, and likenesses to be used in the resurrected college football video game. This year, the deal is being sweetened.

Via multiple reports, EA has bumped the offer to $1,500 per player. Amana Christovich of FrontOfficeSports.com adds that negotiations are ongoing regarding the possibility of players receiving royalties over and above the payment.

Like last year, some players will receive more than $1,500 as “ambassadors” of the game.

It’s unclear why EA increased the payment by 150 percent. Maybe it was guilt. The 2025 edition of the college football franchise became the highest-selling U.S. sports video game of all time.

Regardless, EA benefits from the fact that players generally want to be in the game. Which will make most of them far less likely to drive a hard bargain and/or refuse to participate. Which helps drive profits higher for EA.

It’s still better than the old days, where EA used the image and likeness without the name and didn’t pay anything to anyone. After the Ed O’Bannon case exposed the illegality of the old system, in which players were prevented by the NCAA from getting anything for their NIL, EA pulled the plug on the franchise until it was able to compensate players and no longer infringe on their images and likenesses.