Eagles add nine undrafted free agents

The Eagles drafted cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 draft and they announced the signing of one of his former college teammates on Friday.

Defensive back Maxen Hook was one of nine undrafted rookies to sign with the team. He made three All-MAC teams at Toledo while compiling 356 tackles, seven interceptions, and 22 passes defended in 52 games for the Rockets.

The Eagles also signed linebacker Lance Dixon from Toledo, but he and Mitchell didn’t cross paths. Dixon transferred from West Virginina before the 20245 season and had 46 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Tarleton State wide receiver Darius Cooper, Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson, Florida running back Montrell Johnson, Texas A&M defensive back BJ Mayes, Wake Forest wide receiver Taylor Morin, Rutgers offensive lineman Hollin Pierce, and Central Arkansas Shunderrick Powell also signed with the Super Bowl champs.