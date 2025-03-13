 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to terms with Joshua Uche

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:49 AM

The Eagles said farewell to Josh Sweat earlier this week and they are adding another veteran edge rusher to the team as they move toward the 2025 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to contract terms with Joshua Uche.

Uche finished the 2024 season with the Chiefs, but he did not play in their Super Bowl loss to his new team. The Chiefs traded a sixth-round pick to the Patriots for Uche during the season and he had 10 tackles in six games for Kansas City.

The Patriots drafted Uche in the second round in 2020. He had 76 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery during his time in New England.