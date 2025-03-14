 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to terms with TE Kylen Granson

  
Published March 14, 2025 05:10 PM

The Eagles agreed to a deal with tight end Kylen Granson, his agency announced Friday.

Granson, 26, is the second tight end the Eagles have added in as many days after signing Harrison Bryant. The Eagles also have Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.

Granson caught 14 passes on 31 targets for 182 yards and no touchdowns.

The Colts selected him with the 127th overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he spent his first four seasons in Indianapolis. Granson has played 62 games with 17 starts.

In his career, he has 86 receptions for 958 yards and a touchdown.