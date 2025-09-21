Eagles complete comeback with two blocked FGs, defeat Rams 33-26

You never know what you’re going to see when you turn on a game.

On Sunday, the Eagles were trailing 26-7 early in the third quarter after the Rams turned a Jalen Hurts strip-sack into a 10-yard touchdown.

But after that it was all Philadelphia.

The Eagles blocked a pair of Joshua Karty field goals, including a 44-yard attempt to end the game, before returning the ball 61 yards for a touchdown.

The Eagles could’ve — and maybe should’ve — won 27-26. Instead, Jordan Davis’ block and game-ending touchdown made the score 33-26.

Los Angeles dominated the first half of the matchup, but had trouble scoring all day in the red zone. The team’s defense allowed just 33 yards in the first half, allowing the offense to build a 19-7 lead.

The Rams’ defense started the second half well, too, with Jared Verse bringing down Hurts for a sack/fumble on the second play from scrimmage.

But after Matthew Stafford turned that extra opportunity into a 10-yard touchdown pass, the Rams didn’t score again.

Hurts got the passing game going with a 33-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert. Then he tossed a 9-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown, making the score 26-21.

The Rams tried to make it an eight-point game with a 36-yard field goal with 8:46 left in the contest, but that’s when Carter picked up a the first field goal block.

Philadelphia then turned in a 17-play, 91-yard drive, with DeVonta Smith catching the go-ahead touchdown from Hurts on fourth-and-goal from the 4.

Still, the Rams got into position to win it with Stafford and company getting the ball to Philadelphia’s 33-yard line.

But then Davis put his paw up to block the field goal, picked up the loose ball, and returned it 61 yards to put the exclamation point on the victory.

The Eagles finished the game with 288 total yards, 19 first downs, and 5-of-14 on third down. The club had been 0-of-6 in the latter category in the first half.

Hurts finished 21-of-32 for 226 yards with three touchdowns and a lost fumble. Brown had six receptions for 109 yards with a TD — all in the second half. Saquon Barkley was limited to just 46 yards on 18 carries.

On the other side, the Rams will lament squandering a huge lead and several red zone opportunities after playing quite well in the first half. Stafford was 19-of-33 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. Kyren Williams had 94 yards on 20 carries with Blake Corum also netting 53 yards on eight rushes.

Puka Nacua caught 11 passes for 112 yards.

Now at 3-0, the defending champion Eagles will be on the road to face the Bucs in Week 4.

The 2-1 Rams will come home to face the 3-0 Colts.