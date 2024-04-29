 Skip navigation
Eagles cut four players

  
April 29, 2024

The Eagles drafted nine players in Detroit and they’ll be signing some undrafted players, so they created some space on the roster for newcomers on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have waived defensive tackle Noah Elliss, wide receiver Griffin Hebert, defensive back Tiawan Mullen, and offensive lineman Lecitus Smith. The team also officially announced the previously reported signing of tackle Mekhi Becton.

Smith is the only one of the four cut players who has regular season experience, although it did not come with the Eagles. Smith appeared in 10 games and made two starts for the Cardinals in 2022.

The Eagles will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend and more roster moves could come after their first chance to work with this year’s rookie class.