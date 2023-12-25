Eagles dominating the Giants at halftime

The heavily favored Eagles are having no trouble with the Giants on Christmas Day.

The first half in Philadelphia was all Eagles, and they lead the Giants 20-3 at halftime.

In the first quarter, Jalen Hurts set a new NFL quarterback record with his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. In the second quarter, Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

A foolish play by Hurts, in which he failed to step out of bounds with the half about to end, was followed immediately by a foolish penalty on the Giants that stopped the clock and gave the Eagles enough time for a field goal as the second quarter came to an end.

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has mostly played it safe, and although he’s avoided turnovers he hasn’t been able to move the ball much. He’s probably going to have to play the best second half of his brief NFL career if the Giants are to have any chance of a comeback.