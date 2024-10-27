Eagles draw even with Bengals ahead of halftime

The Bengals started faster than the Eagles, but the NFC East team finished strong and Sunday’s game in Cincinnati is all tied up at halftime.

Jalen Hurts was pushed into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown with seconds to play in the first half and the Eagles lined up to go for two after the score. They called timeout after failing to draw the Bengals offside, however, and they wound up kicking an extra point to make it 10-10.

Hurts has seven carries for 29 yards and he’s 7-of-11 for 86 yards through the air. Three of those completions netted 55 yards for wide receiver A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley has nine carries for 35 yards.

The Bengals ate up more than 10 minutes on their game-opening touchdown drive and used 11 plays to tack on a field goal, but their third possession stalled for a 54-yard field goal try that Evan McPherson missed. Joe Burrow is 16-of-24 for 169 yards, but the Eagles will have the ball first in the third quarter so he may be playing from behind in the second half.