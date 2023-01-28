 Skip navigation
Eagles elevate Anthony Harris from the practice squad

  
Published January 28, 2023 11:28 AM
The Eagles have elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles did the same thing with Harris last week before making him inactive for the divisional round win over the Giants. It still earned him a pay check.

The Eagles again could make him inactive on game day as they are expected to have all 53 players healthy enough to play.

Harris led the Eagles’ secondary with 72 tackles in the 2021 season.

The Eagles cut him out of training camp last summer, and he signed with the Broncos. Harris played three games for the Broncos before they waived him in December. He promptly returned to the Eagles, signing with the practice squad.

Harris has yet to appear in a game for the Eagles this season.