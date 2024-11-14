Eagles elevate C.J. Uzomah from practice squad

The Eagles made one addition to their roster for Thursday night’s game against the Commanders.

The team announced that they have elevated tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad. Uzomah will revert back after the game.

Uzomah signed with the team in April and joined the practice squad after failing to make the cut to 53 players this summer. He has not appeared in any games so far this season.

The Eagles waived Jack Stoll this week to make room for left tackle Jordan Mailata on the active roster, so Uzomah will join Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra as the team’s tight ends on Thursday.

Uzomah has 192 catches for 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns in 106 games for the Bengals and Jets.