Eagles end three-game losing streak with 31-0 shutout of Raiders

The Eagles did what the Eagles needed to do on Sunday afternoon, beating up on the Raiders to end their three-game losing streak.

The Eagles won easily, shutting out the Raiders 31-0.

Philadelphia moved to 9-5, while Las Vegas lost its eighth in a row to fall to 2-12. The Raiders’ losing streak began with a 31-0 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 19.

The Eagles outgained Las Vegas 387 to 72, the fewest yards for the Raiders in a game since 1961.

Jalen Hurts was 12-of-15 for 175 yards and two touchdowns before turning it over to Tanner McKee in mop-up duty. His touchdowns went 4 yards to Dallas Goedert, another 4-yarder to Goedert and 27 yards to A.J. Brown. Goedert had six catches for 70 yards, and Saquon Barkley ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Brandon Graham had two of the Eagles’ four sacks of Kenny Pickett, who was 15-of-25 for 64 yards and an interception.

The Raiders crossed midfield only twice, turning it over on downs at the Philadelphia 33 and throwing an interception to Zack Baun after reaching the Philadelphia 35.