Eagles FB Ben VanSumeren is out for the year with torn patella tendon

The first play of the 2025 regular season resulted in a season-ending injury.

Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered a torn patella tendon during the opening kickoff of Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Undrafted in 2023 as a linebacker, VanSumeren appeared in nine games as a rookie and 11 in 2024. He started playing fullback during the 2024 season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice in late November.

By 2025, fullback was his sole position; he was listed as the starter on the opening depth chart.

VanSumeren was placed on injured reserve on Friday, opening the roster spot that went to pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.