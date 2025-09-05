 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Eagles FB Ben VanSumeren is out for the year with torn patella tendon

  
Published September 5, 2025 06:15 PM

The first play of the 2025 regular season resulted in a season-ending injury.

Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered a torn patella tendon during the opening kickoff of Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Undrafted in 2023 as a linebacker, VanSumeren appeared in nine games as a rookie and 11 in 2024. He started playing fullback during the 2024 season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice in late November.

By 2025, fullback was his sole position; he was listed as the starter on the opening depth chart.

VanSumeren was placed on injured reserve on Friday, opening the roster spot that went to pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.