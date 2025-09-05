Eagles FB Ben VanSumeren ruled out with knee injury

The Eagles lost a player to injury on the opening play of the 2025 season.

Fullback Ben VanSumeren went down while covering the opening kickoff. He was checked out on the field and then taken off on a cart. The Eagles quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

VanSumeren played in 20 games over the last two seasons and had 16 tackles in those appearances. He also had one tackle in his lone postseason game.

The Eagles lost another player while VanSumeren was being attended to on the field. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the lull in action and the Cowboys used the shorter field to drive for a go-ahead touchdown.