U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Eagles have plenty of impending free agents

  
Published February 15, 2023 04:28 AM
nbc_pft_indsteichenhc_230215
February 15, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Colts naming Eagles OC Shane Steichen as the franchise's next head coach, and are impressed that Chris Ballard was able to convince Jim Irsay to move away from Jeff Saturday.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will eventually have to balance his desire to maximize his compensation with his desire to maximize his ability to win. His stellar 2022 season has increased his value dramatically, and the Eagles are now only one season away from playing the franchise-tag dance with Hurts.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are only one season removed from not being completely sold on Hurts as the present and the future. They’d had a perpetual wandering eye at the position. Now, they shouldn’t be looking at anything other than a long-term deal for Hurts.

Whatever they do with Hurts, they’ll surely be saying farewell to several free agents. Twenty Eagles players have expired contracts, including running back Miles Sanders, cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Kyzer White, linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, safety Marcus Epps, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, and offensive lineman Isaas Seumalo.

Defensive end Robert Quinn, running back Boston Scott, and quarterback Gardner Minshew also are able to walk away.

So there’s plenty of work to be done by the Eagles this offseason, from hiring new coordinators to figuring out who to keep to finding a way to strike a long-term deal with the most important player on the roster.