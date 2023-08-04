 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles: Josh Sills will return to our active roster

  
Published August 4, 2023 05:57 PM

The Eagles released a statement about offensive lineman Josh Sills after he was found not guilty of rape and kidnapping on Friday.

Sills was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List in February after he was charged based on allegations made in 2019. His acquittal has resulted in Sills being removed from that list and the Eagles said that he will be rejoining the team soon.

“We are aware that the legal matter involving Josh Sills has been adjudicated and he was found not guilty,” the Eagles’ statement said. “The organization has monitored the situation. The NFL has removed him from the Commissioner’s Exempt List and he will return to the team’s active roster.”

Sills made the Eagles after going undrafted in 2022. He played in one regular season game with the team and was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List before their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs.