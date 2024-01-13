Eagles list S Reed Blankenship as questionable

The Eagles won’t have their leading receiver, A.J. Brown, when they play the Bucs on Monday night. The report of his absence, because of a sprained knee, was reported earlier Saturday.

The team’s injury report confirmed it.

Brown, who made 106 catches for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns, will not play.

The Eagles also won’t have safety Sydney Brown, who tore his ACL last week. Philadelphia could open up a roster spot by placing him on injured reserve.

Safety Reed Blankenship (groin) is questionable, and coach Nick Sirianni called Blankenship a game-time decision. Blankenship didn’t practice all week.

If he can’t play, Kevin Byard will be the only healthy safety on the 53-player roster. Cornerback Avonte Maddox has worked at the position this week, with Tristin McCollum available to be elevated from the practice squad.