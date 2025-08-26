 Skip navigation
Eagles place LB Nakobe Dean on reserve/PUP among their many moves

  
Published August 26, 2025 05:09 PM

The Eagles have placed linebacker Nakobe Dean on reserve/physically unable to perform, the team announced.

Dean posted “see y’all Week 5" on his social media.

He is working to return from a torn patellar tendon after being injured in the Eagles’ playoff win over the Packers on Jan. 12.

The Eagles also released long snapper Charley Hughlett, outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, wide receiver Terrace Marshall, cornerback Parry Nickerson and wide receiver Avery Williams.

They waived cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields with an injury designation.

They waived wide receiver Ife Adeyi, linebacker Chance Campbell, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, linebacker Lance Dixon, defensive tackle Joe Evans, linebacker Dallas Gant, offensive guard Kenyon Green, safety Maxen Hook, tight end E.J. Jenkins, cornerback Brandon Johnson, running back Montrell Johnson, tight end Cameron Latu, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receiver Taylor Morin, tight end Nick Muse, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, running back ShunDerrick Powell, outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Jereme Robinson, running back Keilan Robinson, defensive tackle Justin Rogers, safety Andre Sam, wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive tackle Jacob Sykes, offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi and cornerback A.J. Woods.

They placed offensive tackle Myles Hinton on injured reserve designated for return. He will miss at least four games.