Eagles promote Joe Kasper to defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator

The Eagles are staying in the organization to replace Christian Parker on Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are promoting Joe Kasper to replace Parker as their defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. Parker left to become the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last week.

Kasper was the safeties coach for the Eagles for the last two seasons. He spent the 2023 season in the same role for the Dolphins and was a defensive quality control coach in Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022.

While the Eagles moved quickly to fill the hole left behind by Parker, their search for an offensive coordinator has been a more drawn out process.