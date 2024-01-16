Eagles pull within 16-9 of the Bucs

The Eagles badly needed a touchdown, and they got one.

Dallas Goedert caught a 5-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to pull the Eagles to within 16-9 of the Buccaneers with 3:06 left in the half. Philadelphia kicked the extra point, but Zyon McCollum was offsides.

The Eagles took the point off the board and went for two.

The Bucs stopped the Brotherly Shove when defensive tackle Greg Gaines got lower than center Jason Kelce, and K.J. Britt got away with a facemask as he pulled Hurts away from the goal line.

Julio Jones caught a 14-yard pass from Hurts on the five-play, 75-yard drive, though he was shaken up after a hard hit. DeVonta Smith later made the big play with a 55-yard catch to the Tampa Bay 5.

Hurts is 10-of-14 for 135 yards.