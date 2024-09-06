Eagles radio broadcasters didn’t make the trip to Brazil

Some Eagles players weren’t thrilled about going to Brazil for the Week 1 game against the Packers. Those players will surely envy the members of the team’s radio broadcast crew.

Via Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, WIP radio did not send Merrill Reese and Mike Quick to São Paulo for the game. Tornoe attributes the decision to “various technical and logistical reasons.” Sideline reporter Howard Eskin also did not go.

WIP will call the game from Philadelphia.

And WIP isn’t the only radio operation that tapped out. Westwood One didn’t send Scott Graham and Mike Mayock to Brazil, either.

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the game live from the scene for NBC. Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter. Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth will appear on Football Night in America from the stadium.

Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.