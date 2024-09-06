 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles radio broadcasters didn’t make the trip to Brazil

  
Published September 6, 2024 03:01 PM

Some Eagles players weren’t thrilled about going to Brazil for the Week 1 game against the Packers. Those players will surely envy the members of the team’s radio broadcast crew.

Via Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, WIP radio did not send Merrill Reese and Mike Quick to São Paulo for the game. Tornoe attributes the decision to “various technical and logistical reasons.” Sideline reporter Howard Eskin also did not go.

WIP will call the game from Philadelphia.

And WIP isn’t the only radio operation that tapped out. Westwood One didn’t send Scott Graham and Mike Mayock to Brazil, either.

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the game live from the scene for NBC. Kaylee Hartung will serve as the sideline reporter. Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth will appear on Football Night in America from the stadium.

Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.