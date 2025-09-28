Eagles remain unbeaten by holding off Bucs 31-25

The never-die Buccaneers didn’t go down quietly to the defending Super Bowl champions, but they couldn’t finish the comeback as they did against the Falcons, Texans and Jets.

The Eagles held on for a 31-25 win, remaining undefeated at 4-0. Tampa Bay fell to 3-1.

The Bucs won their first three games with points in the final minute of all three. They trailed by 21 in the first half and by 18 at halftime after Chase McLaughlin’s career-best 65-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Tampa Bay, though, got passing touchdowns of 77 yards to Emeka Egbuka and 72 yards to Bucky Irving in the third quarter and a 58-yard field goal by McLaughlin early in the fourth quarter. That drew the Bucs within 31-23 with 12:16 left.

The Bucs reached the Philadelphia 11 with just under 8 minutes to go when Baker Mayfield’s pass was tipped by Reed Blankenship and intercepted by Jihaad Campbell in the end zone.

After an Eagles punt, the Bucs drove back down to the Philadelphia 40. But Moro Ojomo sacked Mayfield for a 9-yard loss on second down, and the Bucs turned the ball over on downs two plays later.

Tampa Bay never got another chance as the Eagles took an intentional safety on the final play for the final margin.

The Bucs outgained the Eagles 376 to 200. In their eight second-half possessions, the Eagles had six punts, a touchdown and gave up a safety. They finished with minus-2 yards in the second half after the 34-yard loss on the final play.

Philadelphia got a block of a Riley Dixon punt that Sydney Brown returned 35 yards to the end zone, two touchdown catches from Dallas Goedert and a touchdown run by Saquon Barkley on a fake tush push.

Barkley, though, was held to 43 yards on 19 carries. Jalen Hurts went 15-of-24 for 130 yards with two touchdowns.